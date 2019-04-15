American National Bank Sells 8,287 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

American National Bank lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,287 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 115.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $247,533.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $87.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nomura reduced their price target on Capital One Financial to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

