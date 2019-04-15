American National Bank Purchases Shares of 4,960 General Dynamics Co. (GD)

American National Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,914,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,891,000 after purchasing an additional 29,753 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $5,118,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 158,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. FIG Partners raised shares of General Dynamics to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.43.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $174.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $143.87 and a one year high of $229.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 35.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,452.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,094.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $789,683.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,179.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,547 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,299 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

