American National Bank Has $2.93 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (APTV)

American National Bank raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Aptiv by 3,023.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,974,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,334 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.96 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.44.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $1,708,808.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv stock opened at $90.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $103.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 37.39%. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/american-national-bank-has-2-93-million-position-in-aptiv-plc-aptv.html.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.