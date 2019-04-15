American National Bank Buys 220,745 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)

American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 59.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 592,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,745 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 5.3% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $16,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,974,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,460 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,026,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,801,000 after purchasing an additional 171,170 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,629,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 673,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 82,805 shares during the period. Finally, United Income Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,708,000.

GSIE opened at $28.68 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1189 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

