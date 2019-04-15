American Express (AXP) Shares Sold by Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL

Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,241,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 499,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in American Express by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 516,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,268,000 after purchasing an additional 129,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 160,531 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $261,776.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,072.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $110.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/american-express-axp-shares-sold-by-lodestar-investment-counsel-llc-il.html.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.