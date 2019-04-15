American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Holdings in Entegris Inc (ENTG)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106,739 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Entegris by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ENTG. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Entegris to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of ENTG opened at $40.22 on Monday. Entegris Inc has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 32,977 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,156,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,556 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 37,167 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,272,598.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,394.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,508 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,111 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/american-century-companies-inc-reduces-holdings-in-entegris-inc-entg.html.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.