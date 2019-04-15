American Century Companies Inc. Invests $3.93 Million in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 96,521 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,557,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 212,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 85,509 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 68,020 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.66. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

