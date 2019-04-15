American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 84,678 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.06% of Allison Transmission worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,103,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,163,000 after purchasing an additional 385,909 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,545,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,769,000 after purchasing an additional 556,400 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,932,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,740,000 after purchasing an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,563,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $47.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $38.14 and a twelve month high of $53.76.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.22 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 96.42% and a net margin of 23.55%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price objective on Allison Transmission and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director William R. Harker sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $101,520.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

