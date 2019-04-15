American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) Holdings Lifted by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 138.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the quarter. American Campus Communities comprises 0.8% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.08. 477,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.45. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $48.49.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $245.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.83 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 13.29%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Campus Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

