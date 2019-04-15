American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.29. American Axle & Manufact. posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Axle & Manufact..

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 22.35% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. American Axle & Manufact.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXL shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on American Axle & Manufact. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, SVP Alberto L. Satine sold 15,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,802.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tolga I. Oal sold 14,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $215,255.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,812.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 189,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 4th quarter worth $24,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,167. American Axle & Manufact. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.66.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

