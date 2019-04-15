American Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (TY)

American Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,280. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $28.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

