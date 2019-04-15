American Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

American Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. M&T Bank accounts for approximately 0.6% of American Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in M&T Bank by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,961,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 65,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Robert W. Baird cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush set a $165.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

In other M&T Bank news, VP Michele D. Trolli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $865,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,416.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $1,645,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,668 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.88. 681,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $133.78 and a 1 year high of $188.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 14.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “American Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/american-asset-management-inc-increases-position-in-mt-bank-co-mtb.html.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.