America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATAX. ValuEngine raised America First Multifamily Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised America First Multifamily Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. America First Multifamily Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ ATAX opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. America First Multifamily Investors has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $413.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.34.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 49.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 30,297 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

