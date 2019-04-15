America First Investment Advisors LLC Sells 112 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,232 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818,601 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,580,433,000 after purchasing an additional 114,047 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 259,088 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $129,830,000. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 17,497 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $120.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $926.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $120.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.53 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 39.52%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.35.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 7,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.76, for a total value of $814,127.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $28,354,070.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,854 shares in the company, valued at $185,183,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,667 shares of company stock worth $35,657,016 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

