Ameren Corp (AEE) Stake Lowered by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 78.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $71.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.29. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

In other Ameren news, CAO Bruce A. Steinke sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $456,280.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,871.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $1,067,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,874.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,873 shares of company stock worth $8,639,431 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ameren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

