Amarillo National Bank Buys 245,038 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 201.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,038 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 16.3% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $41,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

IVE traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.10. The stock had a trading volume of 339,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,209. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.72 and a twelve month high of $118.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.6411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

