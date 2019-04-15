Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,317,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,977,000 after acquiring an additional 622,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,317,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,977,000 after buying an additional 622,518 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 8,322,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,763,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,601,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,441,000 after buying an additional 400,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,562,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,120,000 after buying an additional 426,775 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HALO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

HALO opened at $16.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.85. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.90% and a negative return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

