Amalgamated Bank Invests $277,000 in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Stock

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Pavan Bagai sold 5,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $290,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nagaraja Srivatsan sold 2,102 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $125,951.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,729. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut ExlService from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ExlService from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $60.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. ExlService had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $234.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

