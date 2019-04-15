Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Stake in Power Integrations Inc (POWI)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of POWI stock opened at $74.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.05. Power Integrations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $93.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.12 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Power Integrations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $66,886.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,853,001.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balu Balakrishnan sold 24,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,696,023.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 324,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,901,439.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,251 shares of company stock worth $5,639,290. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Stake in Power Integrations Inc (POWI)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/amalgamated-bank-acquires-new-stake-in-power-integrations-inc-powi.html.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.