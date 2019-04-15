Amalgamated Bank Acquires 4,397 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FND. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.95.

In related news, Director George Vincent West sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Norman Axelrod sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 80,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,958,252 shares of company stock valued at $261,481,778 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FND opened at $46.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.69. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $57.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

