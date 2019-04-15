Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 275.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,988 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,733,081 shares of the software’s stock worth $118,752,000 after buying an additional 280,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,733,081 shares of the software’s stock valued at $118,752,000 after buying an additional 280,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,341 shares of the software’s stock valued at $110,204,000 after buying an additional 337,323 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,295,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 473,591 shares of the software’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after buying an additional 58,794 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.70 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In other news, President Brett R. Chouinard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $142,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 24,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $897,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $36.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Altair Engineering Inc has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 98.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

