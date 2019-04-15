Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) Major Shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James Sells 24,328 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 24,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $897,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $36.51 on Monday. Altair Engineering Inc has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The software reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.27 million. Analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,562 shares of the software’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,988 shares of the software’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALTR. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.70 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

