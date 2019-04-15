Ally Financial (ALLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ally Financial have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Estimates have been revised upward ahead of the company's first-quarter 2019 results. The company’s initiatives to diversify revenue base, rise in retail loan demand, higher interest rates and growth in net finance revenues will likely support profitability in the quarters ahead. Although mounting expenses (mainly due to expansion strategy) remain a concern for the company, its steady capital deployment actions reflect strong balance sheet position.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ally Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Ally Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of ALLY opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $29.55.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $61,616.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 112,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,489.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Steib bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,027 shares in the company, valued at $768,344.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC now owns 66,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 45,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 148,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period.

Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

