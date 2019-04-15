All Sports Trading Down 16.4% Over Last Week (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.43, $24.68, $50.98 and $7.50. All Sports has a total market cap of $10.44 million and approximately $414,512.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $630.60 or 0.12521212 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00044612 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00001118 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00025677 BTC.

All Sports Profile

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $7.50, $33.94, $50.98, $20.33, $32.15, $13.77, $51.55, $10.39, $5.60, $24.68 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

