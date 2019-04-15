Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,939,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,059 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $402,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,733,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,284,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,615 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,311,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,484,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,571,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,190,307,000 after acquiring an additional 849,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,571,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,190,307,000 after acquiring an additional 849,659 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 13,975,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,963,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,000 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA opened at $188.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $211.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $196.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.77.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/alibaba-group-holding-ltd-baba-shares-sold-by-nordea-investment-management-ab.html.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.