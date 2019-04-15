Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.45) and the highest is ($1.10). Albireo Pharma posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 773.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($5.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.05) to ($4.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.10) to ($4.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Albireo Pharma.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.18). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 361.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALBO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 33,390 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

ALBO stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.72.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.