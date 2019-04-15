Air Canada (AC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.91.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AC. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th.

Shares of AC opened at C$32.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$20.33 and a 1 year high of C$35.50.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 4.82000024757673 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

