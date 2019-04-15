Affiance Financial LLC Sells 132 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 91,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 63,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VB traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,414. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $123.80 and a twelve month high of $166.03.
See Also: Sell-Side Analysts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.