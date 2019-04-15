AEGON (AEG) Shares Bought by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 95.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AEGON were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEG. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AEGON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in AEGON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in AEGON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AEGON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AEGON by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 21,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AEGON alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AEGON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

AEG remained flat at $$5.10 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 44,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.15. AEGON has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $7.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.1691 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 39.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AEGON (AEG) Shares Bought by Strategic Advisors LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/aegon-aeg-shares-bought-by-strategic-advisors-llc.html.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AEGON (NYSE:AEG).

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.