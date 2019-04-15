Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 44.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 695.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,974,000 after buying an additional 490,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,502,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,757,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 629.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 17,185 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $144.95 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a 12-month low of $105.42 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

