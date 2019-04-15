Advisor Group Inc. Has $67,000 Position in ProShares Ultra Financials (UYG)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 1,553.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000.

NYSEARCA:UYG opened at $43.41 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $46.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.0764 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

ProShares Ultra Financials Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

