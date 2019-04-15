Advisor Group Inc. Has $64,000 Holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWP. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

KBWP stock opened at $63.58 on Monday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $65.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.3796 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

