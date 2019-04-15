AdvanSix Inc (ASIX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AdvanSix were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $30.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.98. AdvanSix Inc has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $41.45.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.07). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $386.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cowen downgraded AdvanSix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdvanSix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

