adidas AG (ADS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €226.42 ($263.28).

Several analysts have issued reports on ADS shares. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. UBS Group set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. HSBC set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie set a €265.00 ($308.14) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th.

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €225.90 ($262.67) on Monday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

