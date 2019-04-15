Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) will announce $12.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.50 million to $14.22 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 401.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $62.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.90 million to $65.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $123.48 million, with estimates ranging from $95.10 million to $166.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.30. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.46% and a negative net margin of 384.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million.

ADMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

In related news, CEO Gregory T. Went sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $50,488.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,565.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,361 shares of company stock worth $66,816 over the last ninety days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,889,914 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 43,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,008,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,316,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.43. 333,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,986. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $175.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

