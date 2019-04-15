Achaogen (AKAO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 655295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

AKAO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan sold 2,354,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,404.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,667,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,324.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan sold 1,277,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $690,059.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,561,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,168.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,431,887 shares of company stock worth $2,589,886. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foresite Capital Management III LLC grew its stake in shares of Achaogen by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 2,864,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 490,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Achaogen by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,675,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 129,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Achaogen by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 129,804 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Achaogen by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 392,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 190,715 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Achaogen by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 372,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the period. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achaogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKAO)

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

