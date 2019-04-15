Acer Therapeutics (ACER) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $55.00 target price on Acer Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acer Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of ACER opened at $26.86 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.60.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.39). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 19,242.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 1,898.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 231,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 1,898.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 244,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 231,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. Its product candidates include Celiprolol for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome; and ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

