Acacia Mining (ACA) Receives “Sell” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Acacia Mining (LON:ACA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 214 ($2.80) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Acacia Mining to a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Acacia Mining from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Acacia Mining in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “add” rating and a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 192.38 ($2.51).

LON ACA traded down GBX 18.70 ($0.24) on Monday, hitting GBX 173.30 ($2.26). 849,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Acacia Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 93.56 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 268.20 ($3.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $710.68 million and a PE ratio of 12.03.

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

