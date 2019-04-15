ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $450.25.

ABMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ABIOMED from $496.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th.

In other ABIOMED news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 19,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.28, for a total transaction of $6,985,634.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,589,674.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $8,435,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,882,607.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,928 shares of company stock worth $26,515,812. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in ABIOMED by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 864.5% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the first quarter worth about $1,220,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 2.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,595,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 20.3% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 116,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,360,000 after buying an additional 19,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $272.30. The company had a trading volume of 884,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,599. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.33. ABIOMED has a one year low of $267.60 and a one year high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.60 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that ABIOMED will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

