Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holdings Increased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,274 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,570 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 102,159.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,234,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,997,943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,208,125 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 24.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 473,034 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after acquiring an additional 93,342 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 30,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $78.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

In other news, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $428,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,978.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jaime Contreras sold 177,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $12,421,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,068,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,021 shares of company stock worth $20,485,856. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

