80,000 Shares in Opko Health Inc. (OPK) Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RK Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,180,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 198,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 165,517 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,207,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,455,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,662,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,641,687.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 748,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,280 in the last ninety days. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

OPK opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Opko Health Inc. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.40.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.05 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

