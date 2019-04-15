$78.45 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) to report $78.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.00 million and the highest is $79.80 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $341.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.10 million to $346.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $426.75 million, with estimates ranging from $423.50 million to $432.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.59 million. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Tenable from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $32.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of -24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tenable has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $39.38.

In related news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $448,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 25,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $663,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,965 shares of company stock worth $11,680,570 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,023,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth about $63,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth about $39,403,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth about $39,403,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.