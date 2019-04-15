7,126,750 Shares in Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,126,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,227,000. Gray Television comprises approximately 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of Gray Television as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Gray Television by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTN shares. ValuEngine raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gray Television from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Shares of NYSE:GTN traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,554. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Gray Television had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

