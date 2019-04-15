6,650 Shares in The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $928,000. Finally, Moller Financial Services acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. HSBC lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

KO opened at $46.74 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.52.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.91% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $1,060,139.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

