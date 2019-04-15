6,496 Shares in HCP, Inc. (HCP) Acquired by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HCP by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,247,949 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,980,527,000 after purchasing an additional 196,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HCP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,146,172 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,288,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,425 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in HCP by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,898,362 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in HCP by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,036,864 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $392,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company's stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on HCP shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of HCP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of HCP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. HCP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.95.
HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $1.30. HCP had a net margin of 57.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $441.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.
About HCP
HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.
