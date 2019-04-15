6,438 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) Acquired by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,506,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,384,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,133,000 after purchasing an additional 235,870 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 256,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 178,395 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF by 1,444.5% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 174,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 163,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 244,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 145,765 shares during the last quarter.
ESGE stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,132. iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $37.71.
