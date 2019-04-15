6 Meridian Invests $490,000 in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 460.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVN opened at $12.02 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $12.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $0.0474 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

