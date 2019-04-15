6 Meridian Invests $463,000 in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) Stock

6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CENTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,086,000 after buying an additional 938,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,176,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 625,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,966,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,717,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,655,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENTA opened at $23.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.12. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $461.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/6-meridian-invests-463000-in-central-garden-pet-co-centa-stock.html.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.