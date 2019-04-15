6 Meridian Acquires Shares of 16,605 Fidelity Southern Co. (LION)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Southern Co. (NASDAQ:LION) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. 6 Meridian owned 0.06% of Fidelity Southern at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fidelity Southern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Southern by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Southern by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Southern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Southern by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LION opened at $28.81 on Monday. Fidelity Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Fidelity Southern had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity Southern Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Fidelity Southern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In other news, Director Rankin M. Smith, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $305,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 273,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,342,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity Southern

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.

