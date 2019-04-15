46,055 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (USB) Purchased by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 46,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $758,955.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of USB opened at $50.22 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.08.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

